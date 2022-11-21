Billy Joel - The Ultimate Collection

Not Available

With over 100 million albums sold in the course of a career now in its fourth decade, Billy Joel is one of the most beloved entertainers in the world. Now, for the first time on DVD, a comprehensive selection of Billy's innovative, visually compelling music videos have been brought together for The Ultimate Collection. A stunning group of videos and special live performances spanning the entire career of this Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame honouree. The Ultimate Collection showcases the thoughtful lyrics and musical sophistication that make Billy Joel a legend of American music. Whether you're a long-time Billy Joel fan or looking for an introduction to the man and his work, The Ultimate Collection is a great addition to your DVD library. Bonus tracks include the MTV favourite "She's Right On Time" and a rare early promotional video of "James", both previously unavailable on home video.