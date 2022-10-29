Not Available

Billy Mize and the Bakersfield Sound

    Billy Mize was instrumental in defining the Bakersfield Sound, the exhilarating, innovative movement that forever changed country music. An incredibly gifted musician and lyricist well loved and respected by his peers, Mize, a product of the Dust Bowl, was also a committed family man and the rare artist who traded in the road--and the wider fame that comes with it--for home. Even those who love fiercely are subject to tragedy, however, and Mize's life is equal parts triumph and pain.

