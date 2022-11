Not Available

Tour the home and studio of bass great Billy Sheehan -- five-time winner of the Best Rock Bass Player award in "Guitar Player" magazine's readers' poll -- as he shares insights gained from a lifetime of playing. Sheehan covers such topics as playing by ear, practice techniques and playing with a drummer. He also demonstrates bass licks from 13 hot tracks. Sheehan has played with Steve Vai, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big and many others.