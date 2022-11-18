Billy T James: The Legend, The Man, The Cuz

Not Available

Everyone is always asking for a DVD with more of Billy T sketches, well here it is, the pick of the skits "The Man, The Legend, The Cuz" featuring those favourite characters, from The News, The Traffic Cop, The Hard Case, The Tanula Kid, The Firing Squad and lots, lots more. "The Man, The Legend, The Cuz" higlights Billy's enormous talents as a comedian, entertainer, singer and actor with plenty of never seen before on DVD clips of Billy's funniest classic moments. "The Man, The Legend, The Cuz" demonstrates Billy's great ability at impersonation from John Wayne to Ronald Reagan to Adolf Hitler!!!