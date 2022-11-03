Billy The Kid's Round-Up

Not Available

When Sheriff Hanley sends for Billy and his pals, they arrive to find him murdered and Ed Slade temporary Sheriff. When henchman try to wreck the newpaper they take up the fight. First they get Fuzzy to run for Sheriff. Then Billy gets a confession from Slade as to the Sheriff's killer. On election day with the newspaper once again wrecked, they try to get out a paper with Slade's confession.