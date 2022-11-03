Not Available

Billy The Kid's Round-Up

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Sheriff Hanley sends for Billy and his pals, they arrive to find him murdered and Ed Slade temporary Sheriff. When henchman try to wreck the newpaper they take up the fight. First they get Fuzzy to run for Sheriff. Then Billy gets a confession from Slade as to the Sheriff's killer. On election day with the newspaper once again wrecked, they try to get out a paper with Slade's confession.

Cast

Buster CrabbeBilly the Kid
Al St. JohnFuzzy Jones (as Al Fuzzy St.John)
Carleton YoungJeff
Joan BarclayBetty Webster
Glenn StrangeVic Landreau
Charles KingEd Slade

