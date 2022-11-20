Billy Turner's Secret

Not Available

Billy's gay. He has a lover, Gregory, but he can't bring himself to come out to his roommate and best friend, Rufus, a macho homophobe who also mistreats Natasha, his live-in girlfriend. When Natasha's sister Evelyn pays an unexpected visit, she catches Billy and Gregory fragrante delicto. Billy tries to buy her silence, but after collecting several bribes, she contrives to force the issue into the open. Rufus's response is just as Billy feared, the friendship ruptures, and then Rufus picks a fight with Nasasha that gets physical. She dumps him. Rufus is bereft and starts to get a clue about himself. Will Billy forgive him?