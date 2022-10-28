Billy Zabka Saves The Universe

A TALE OF LOSS, LOVE, AND PAPA JOHN'S. A no-budget student short film directed by high schooler Ethan Dunlap, co-written with star Bobby Whitehouse. Loosely adapted from the Ambrose Bierce story 'The Moonlit Road', Dunlap and Whitehouse proceeded to add a comedic element, slapstick, a chase sequence, an 80s pop soundtrack, and a musical number. An homage to 80s screwball comedies and Buckaroo Banzai, it was largely made as practice for "actual, you know, real filmmaking". It is also, admittedly, Not Very Good.
View Full Cast >