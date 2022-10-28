Billy Zabka Saves The Universe

Not Available

A TALE OF LOSS, LOVE, AND PAPA JOHN'S. A no-budget student short film directed by high schooler Ethan Dunlap, co-written with star Bobby Whitehouse. Loosely adapted from the Ambrose Bierce story 'The Moonlit Road', Dunlap and Whitehouse proceeded to add a comedic element, slapstick, a chase sequence, an 80s pop soundtrack, and a musical number. An homage to 80s screwball comedies and Buckaroo Banzai, it was largely made as practice for "actual, you know, real filmmaking". It is also, admittedly, Not Very Good.