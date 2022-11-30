Billy's Wager

Not Available

The wealthy Mr. Billy gives a party at his palatial residence. He is in love with the handsome widow, Mrs. Constance, and has a deadly rival, the Count De Meaux. During the evening the latter makes a wager for five thousand dollars with Billy that he could not earn his own living for one month without help. Billy takes the bet and the widow promises to marry him if he wins it. He is not to accept assistance of any kind from friends, nor draw any money from his bank, and he is to start out penniless. The wager is to expire at twelve midnight on Hallowe'en.