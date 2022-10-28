Shinobu Takamura (Asami Mizukawa) is an aspiring painter. One day, she is accused of using counterfeit money. Shinobu is confused by the allegation, because she never did such a thing and was at home when the crime occurred. Police Officer Kanou then appears and takes her to a place. When they get there, a group of people are already gathered. All of the people there are concerned over a doppelganger like existence that looks just like them and acts like them. They call that existence "bilocation".
|Asami Mizukawa
|Shinobu Takamura
|Kento Senga
|Takumi Mitarai
|Sho Takada
|Yoshie Kaga
|Kenichi Takito
|Masaru Komura
|Kosuke Toyohara
|Makoto Iitsuka
|Yosuke Asari
