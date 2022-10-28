Not Available

Bilocation

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Shinobu Takamura (Asami Mizukawa) is an aspiring painter. One day, she is accused of using counterfeit money. Shinobu is confused by the allegation, because she never did such a thing and was at home when the crime occurred. Police Officer Kanou then appears and takes her to a place. When they get there, a group of people are already gathered. All of the people there are concerned over a doppelganger like existence that looks just like them and acts like them. They call that existence "bilocation".

Cast

Asami MizukawaShinobu Takamura
Kento SengaTakumi Mitarai
Sho TakadaYoshie Kaga
Kenichi TakitoMasaru Komura
Kosuke ToyoharaMakoto Iitsuka‎
Yosuke AsariMasaru Komura

View Full Cast >

Images