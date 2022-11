Not Available

This movie is a great compilation of the very silliest clips from some of the most awful "bimbo movies" of the past twenty years. It is laughably cheap. The only things added are some subtitles, dubing, and music. Made up from such fine films as "Assault of the Killer Bimbos". They are stringed together to form a "plot" about aliens. Lots of pointless nudity, but it is somewhat well-paced. Stay for the final credits, which the narrator narrates.