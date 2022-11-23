Bimbos in Time

Not Available

When Salacious Thatch starts up an old nuclear reactor, it opens a time portal, sucking our favorite Buxom Beauties into another dimension and spiralling them through time! Along the way they meet King Arthur, Sherlock Holmes, Jack The Ripper, Matt Dillon, a whole gang of gunfighters...and even ELVIS! Forget about Bill and Ted, these Bimbos really know how to have an excellent adventure! Full of hot girls, bad comedy, not so special effects, and nonstop action - this is one seriously screwed up Sci-Fi comedy that you don't want to miss!