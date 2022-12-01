Not Available

“Binakol sa Dahon” is the tale of Ester, a mother falsely accused of a crime she did not commit. Judged and unfairly tagged by her family and an overly superstitious rural community, she becomes the unwitting target of abuse, cruelty, and violence, but her spirit is kept alive by her resolve to survive the ordeal. Through it all, she discovers the meaning of the word ‘family’ and summons from within a version of herself that would have been wise to keep hidden, a woman, who, despite the viciousness of the world, and her unbridled power for vengeance, chooses love and the tenderness of a mother’s heart over all.