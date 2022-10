Not Available

Bindaas (Telugu: బిందాస్) is a 2010 Telugu action film directed by Veeru Potla. The film stars Manoj Manchu and Sheena Shahabadi in the lead roles. Music of the film was launched on 9 November 2009. The movie released on February 5, 2010. On March 27, 2010 it had completed 50 Days in cinema halls. It is reported to have made over INR14 crores worldwide. It was dubbed and released in Malayalam as Happy 2 Happy.