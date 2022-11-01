Bindi KidFitness with Steve Irwin and the Crocmen

Not Available

From her jungle tree house, BINDI IRWIN introduces her BINDI KIDFITNESS program with the help of her famous dad Steve Irwin, mum Terri and wildlife warriors THE CROCMEN. With 9 fantastic new songs, Bindi and The Crocmen demonstrate a series of aerobic style dances, each one designed specifically around various wild animal behaviour, while her dad Steve helps cook up a disaster of healthy snacks. Bindi gets to suggest lots of healthy exercises and teach kids some great facts about her favourite wild animals all packed with a powerful, healthy punch.