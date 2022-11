Not Available

Feng Yan spent seven years in the Three Gorges region following a peasant woman, Bingai, who refused to give up her land [for new development]. Feng is greatly moved by Bingai’s uncompromising personality. Feng says that most Chinese people give up their land too easily, like losers. Meanwhile, the extraordinary effort Feng puts into making this documentary is comparable to Bingai’s perseverance. In this sense, the filmmaker and her subject are mirror image of each other.