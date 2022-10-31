Bingo Players: Ultra Music Festival, Miami

Not Available

Tracklist: 01. Bingo Players - Cry (Just A Little) 02. Bingo Players - When I Dip 03. Avicii & Nicky Romero - Nicktim w / Justice - DANCE (Acappella) 04. Bingo Players - Mode w / Lil Jon - Put Your Fucking Hands Up (Acappella) 05. Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 w / Hard Rock Sofa - Quasar 06. Bingo Players - L'Amour w / Benny Benassi - Satisfaction (Acappella) 07. Martin Solveig - The Night Out w / Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You (Acappella) w / ID 08. Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso - Calling 09. Kenneth G - Bazinga w / Mirock - Why Am I Doing This (Acappella) 10. Will.I.Am ft. Jennifer Lopez & Mick Jagger - THE (The Hardest Ever) (ID Remix) 11. Afrojack & Steve Aoki ft. Miss Palmer - No Beef 12. ID 13. Daft Punk - One More Time w / Far East Movement feat. Rye Rye - Jello (R3hab Remix) 14. Bingo Players - Rattle 15. Ralvero - Rage [Hysteria] 16. Dada Life - Kick Out The Epic Motherfucker [So Much Dada] 17. ID