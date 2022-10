Not Available

Daniel and Cynthia, a young couple with a child on the way, experience some hard times in Manila. They head back to Baguio, where Daniel is originally from, to start over again. Through the kindness of Alex, Daniel's well-to-do childhood friend, they get to stay in a large house, rent-free; and he gets a job offer as well. Everything seems to be falling into place for them - or so they think - until strange things start to happen in their house.