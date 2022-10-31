Bini-Biniku Gangster

Not Available

Manja and Herry are your perfect everyday loving and romantic married couple. But, Manja is a leader of a pack of gangsters, which she tries to hide from Herry. Two years into their marriage, they still don't have a child due to an accident that happened to Manja in her past, which makes her feel helpless and inferior. So she searches for someone to give Herry a child, and also to divert attention away from her and her gangster group. Manja askes Reanna, Herry's co-worker to marry him. But upon marrying her, Manja is jealous of the relationship between her husband and his new wife. Conflicts happen between the two wives until one day, Herry is kidnapped by Min Siam. Being the leader, Manja heads over to her enemy's area to settle things once and for all.