Lovable aardvark Arthur and his pals learn to deal with allergies, bullies, exercise and grades in this collection featuring four episodes of the popular animated show based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. Binky learns he's allergic to peanuts in "Binky Goes Nuts," while in "Breezy Listening Blues," Brain gets a low grade on a test. In "Arthur Weighs In," Arthur gets in shape, and Muffy faces a mean kid in "The Law of the Jungle Gym."