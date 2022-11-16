Not Available

Twelve-year-old Binti was born in the Congo but has lived with her father Jovial in Belgium since she was a baby. Despite not having any legal documents, Binti wants to live a normal life, and dreams of becoming a famous vlogger like her idol Tatyana. Elias (11) runs his 'save-the-okapi-club' without the help of his father, who's moved to Brazil following his divorce with Elias’s mother Christine. When their annoying neighbour invites Christine on a romantic trip to Paris, Elias, upset and angry, runs away to his treehouse. At the same time, police raid Binti and Jovial’s home, sending the two on the run, and Binti into the path of Elias. When their parents meet shortly after, Binti quickly sees the perfect solution to all her problems. If she can match her dad with Elias’ mom, they can get married and stay in Belgium.