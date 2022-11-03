Not Available

CIA Agent Harry is bitten by a man who was part of a deadly experiment involving the ability to withstand pain. The bacterium has a virus, causing the victim to become a zombie. Upon Harry's arrival in Hong Kong, after rejection from his ex-girlfriend, the virus begins to take effect. He kills a call girl and is arrested after a gang fight. When he is in prison, Harry transforms into a Zombie King and transforms nearly an entire Triad gang into his personal horde. Soon, the police department becomes a House of the Dead. It's up to a police officer named Marco, Harry's ex, and a Triad member named Cheap to stop them before it's too late.