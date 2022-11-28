Bio sam Punk pre tebe

Not Available

In the 1970s, Europe and America were shaken by the new musical genre of punk. The fury of the young generation was expressed through this uncompromising and extremely provocative musical fashion, and somehow shyly, some time before the death of Josip Broz Tito, punk rock reached the Yugoslav youth through some open door of the Communist Party. See how it all started in Belgrade in the movie - I was a punk before you. Zoran Kostic Cane, Cirilo, Slobodan Nesovic Loka, Srdjan Dragojevic, Srdjan Gojkovic Gile, Branko Rosic, Djole Rahaja, Beska, Nebojsa Pajkic and many other Belgrade punks of that time talk about the first days of punk in Yugoslavia.