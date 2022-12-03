Biograph Shorts Special Edition: 1909-1913

Not Available

A 2-disc collection of Early Works by the Cinema's Most Influential Pioneer containing: Those Awful Hats (1909. 3 mins.) The Sealed Room (1909. 11 mins.) Corner in Wheat (1909. 14 mins.) The Unchanging Sea (1910. 13 mins.) His Trust (1911. 14 mins.) The New York Hat (1912. 16 mins.) An Unseen Enemy (1912. 15 mins.) The Mothering Heart (1913. 23 mins.) The Musketeers of Pig Alley (1912. 18 mins.) The Burglar's Dilemma (1912. 15 mins.) The Sunbeam (1912. 15 mins.) The Painted Lady (1912. 12 mins.) One is Business, The Other Crime (1912. 15 mins.) Death's Marathon (1913. 15 mins.) The Battle at Elderbush Gulch (1913. 29 mins.) [Bonus Shorts] The Adventures of Dollie (1908. 12 mins.), The Usurer (1910. 18 mins.), Enoch Arden (1911. 33 mins.), The Miser's Heart (1911. 16 mins.), The Last Drop of Water (1911. 13 mins.), Friends (1912. 13 mins.), The Lesser Evil (1912. 13 mins.), The Massacre (1912. 30 mins.)