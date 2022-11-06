Biography: Dwight D. Eisenhower

Not Available

Dwight D. Eisenhower lived a life marked by extraordinary success. A West Point graduate whose military know-how catapulted him through the U.S. Army ranks Eisenhower's steadfast leadership helped turn the tide of World War II. His intellect and skillful diplomacy later paved the way to the White House where he served two productive terms as president. In his role as commander-in-chief Eisenhower became a well-respected and dedicated advocate for peace and human rights throughout the world. In this compelling profile friends family colleagues and noted historians shed light on one of the nation's greatest heroes. Rare footage reveals the defining moments of Eisenhower's life-from his military victories to his presidential inauguration. DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER: COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF is the authoritative program about the life and legacy of this remarkable American icon. DVD Features: Interactive Menus; Scene Selection.