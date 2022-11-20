Biohazard: Wesker\'s Report

Not Available

My name is Albert Wesker. I aspired to become a leading researcher at Umbrella Inc., A pharmaceutical enterprise who covertly conducts Bio Organic Weapons, better known as B.O.W., for development. But at the Research Center situated in Raccoon City, I met a brilliant and talented researcher who decided to take a different path - William Birkin. In time I shifted my position to S.T.A.R.S., a special forces unit of the Raccoon Police Department. Umbrella, for crisis management reasons of their illegal Bio Organic Weapons development had many of its people working in the police department. I became the leader of S.T.A.R.S. and conducted all sorts of intelligence activities for Umbrella. As I continued to serve I devised my own plans and waited for the right moment to execute them. Then at last, opportunity knocked.