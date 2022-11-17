Bionic Ever After?

Not Available

Days away from her wedding to Steve Austin, Jaime Sommers experiences a mysterious breakdown of her Bionic limbs. With her physical fate unknown, Jaime calls off the wedding. Her condition quickly deteriorates, and Dr. Rudy Wells races to find the cause behind the breakdown. Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, terrorist Miles Kendrick takes control of the American Embassy and threatens the launch of a nuclear missile. Steve and OSI operative Kimberly Harmon head to the Bahamas to stop Kendrick, but in the midst of the mission Steve is suddenly stricken with the same computer virus that is destroying Jaime. (credit: http://bionic.wikia.com)