Bionicle 3: Web of Shadows

The Web of Shadows concerns the return of the heroic Toa to Metru Nui. There, they find an old enemy has overtaken the great city with the help of Visorak--robotic spiders that can quickly encase anything or anybody in near-indestructible webs. The Toa undergo a bizarre metamorphosis while sealed within strange cocoons, and emerge as clunky-looking machines made up of mismatched parts.
|Trevor Devall
|Iruini
|Brian Drummond
|Matau
|Christopher Gaze
|Turaga Vakama
|Alessandro Juliani
|Vakama
|Scott McNeil
|Bomonga
|Tabitha St. Germain
|Nokama
