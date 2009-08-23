2009

Bionicle: The Legend Reborn

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 2009

Studio

Not Available

Once the ruler of an entire universe, the Great Spirit Mata Nui finds himself cast out of his own body, his spirit trapped inside the fabled Mask of Life, hurtling through space. After landing on the far-away planet of Bara Magna, the mask creates a new body for Mata Nui, who unwillingly gets caught up in the furious battles of the nearly barren and dangerous planet.

Cast

Jeff BennettStrakk / Tarix
Dee Bradley BakerSkrall / Bone Hunters / Vorox
Jim CummingsAckar
Michael DornMata Nui
Mark FamigliettiGresh
David LeisureMetus

