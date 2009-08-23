Bionicle: The Legend Reborn

Once the ruler of an entire universe, the Great Spirit Mata Nui finds himself cast out of his own body, his spirit trapped inside the fabled Mask of Life, hurtling through space. After landing on the far-away planet of Bara Magna, the mask creates a new body for Mata Nui, who unwillingly gets caught up in the furious battles of the nearly barren and dangerous planet.
|Jeff Bennett
|Strakk / Tarix
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Skrall / Bone Hunters / Vorox
|Jim Cummings
|Ackar
|Michael Dorn
|Mata Nui
|Mark Famiglietti
|Gresh
|David Leisure
|Metus
