Bionics Revolutions - The Best Ideas of Nature

Not Available

This innovative and spectacular 3-part series shows how examples from nature can make human beings and their machines faster, smarter and more efficiently. Whether in ice deserts, under thousands of meters of water, or on the highest mountains in Order to survive, animals need the conceivable best, toughest and most sophisticated equipment. Over the past three and a half billion years of evolution always had it develop new, more crafty plans and recipes. When we observe people's nature, therefore we find many of our own toughest technical problems already solved. We just have to look closely.