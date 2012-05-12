Bipolar: A Narration of Manic Depression

2012

Bipolar It follows a manic-depressive author called Andrew Gony. The movie shows Andrew in both mental stages, to visualize that the split screen is used, on the left side you see the manic Andrew and at the same time on the right side you can see the depressive Andrew, and how he reacts to different events in both phases. Both sides have different things to deal with, the manic Andrew has lots of energy and ideas, he doesn't require much sleep and in order to deal with his overage of energy he runs, the depressive Andrew is suffering from insomnia, is uncreative, non productive and in battle with his inner self.