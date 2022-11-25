Bir Baba Hindu

Not Available

Fadil, one of the fiercest mobsters of Turkey, one day falls in love with his Indian yoga instructor, Gundhi. Once Gundhi is kidnapped from Fadil's mansion Fadil sets out to India with his trustworthy friend Hulusi. He plans to rescue Gundhi and win her heart but this is a tough job as Gundhi's mother is one of the fiercest mobsters of India. With the help of a Turkish municipality worker in Mumbai, Fadil and Hulusi get entangled in numerous adventures as they try to reach Gundhi. Laughter ensues once Fadil's parents arrive in town. Will Fadil be able to save Gundhi and have his happy ending?