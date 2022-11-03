Not Available

Mike Santana is technically as person for he uses his position as a policeman to savagely murder people; he also manhandles his wife Gina. His partner in service is Frankie, a young loyal police who sticks with him through thick and thin. But in end he betrays him for good. Because of that he pours out all of his frustrations to his wife, and as he continues to be rude, his wife Gina finally leaves him for her family. His teenage gets gang-raped by men. As he gets to live all alone, with all the people blaming him for their shortcomings; he starts to realize his mistakes which will transform from being soulless to a sensible human being. He would also meet Michelle who teaches him not to regret the act of forgiveness. Suddenly, his crooked ways backfire on him when he gets accused of killing a pro-laborer advocate. As he tries to come clean and liquidate the real criminals, another threat would come to take his life.