Birahi Perempuan Halus

Not Available

Angel is very much in love with Rico - but of course she doesn't know that he's actually some kind of monster in human form, and he and his sister Dona actually want to suck Angel's lifeforce out of her. One day during a romantic walk through the landscape, Rico almost succeeds in seducing Angel and sucking her dry in the process - but two hunters interfere and shoot Rico half dead. Only just is he able to save himself to his sister's place. With her brother more dead than alive, Dona decides to avenge him, and she soon enough kills Angel's parents and then kidnaps her as she figures Angel's lifeforce will heal Rico - but Angel is able to put up enough of a fight to survive until a local cop arrives to save her, using among other things a pack of cats (the mortal enemies of the monster-people) and a bear trap