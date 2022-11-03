Bird-Brain Bird Dog

Not Available

It's bird hunting season and Barney goes out to get a hunting dog. But the only dog available belongs to a bird lovers' union. Barney still insists, however, that the bird dog find him some game. The dog comes across a real live bird and confides in it that he doesn't mean any harm but that Barney does. The dog and bird team up to outfox Barney (with the dog's help, Barney ends up shooting himself more often than his prey). Finally, after Barney unloads a good number of shot, the dog fakes death and Barney repents, "I'll do anything!". The dog exclaims Barney can make it up to him by signing a treaty... saying he will never harm another bird!