Tells the story of Harv Beckman, a used car salesman in a trashy part of town who accidentally comes in to possession of a rare 1948 Kaiser automobile, which leads to some disturbing revelations about the facts behind the 1948 Vanport, Oregon flood which destroyed an entire city. Portland, Oregon is the backdrop of this film that explores racism, greed, and class in a very corrupt city. Throw in the local Kiwanis Club and you have a very odd unpredictable film.