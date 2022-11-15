Birdhouse - Saturdays

Not Available

Saturdays is the long-awaited new film from Birdhouse Skateboards, shot for over three years on location at legendary spots, DIY parks, and landmarks across the globe. Saturdays features the legendary Tony Hawk, along with the three-time Thrasher King of the Road winning Birdhouse team: Ben Raybourn, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Lizzie Armanto, Clint Walker, Clive Dixon, David Loy, and Shawn Hale, with hilarious celebrity cameos from the Jackass crew, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Andy Samberg, Amanda Palmer, Eric Andre, Bobby Cannavale, and many others. And, most importantly, some of the most progressive skateboarding ever captured on film.