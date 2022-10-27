Birdman of Alcatraz

After killing a prison guard, convict Robert Stroud faces life imprisonment in solitary confinement. Driven nearly mad by loneliness and despair, Stroud's life gains new meaning when he happens upon a helpless baby sparrow in the exercise yard and nurses it back to health. Despite having only a third grade education, Stroud goes on to become a renowned ornithologist and achieves a greater sense of freedom and purpose behind bars than most people find in the outside world.
|Burt Lancaster
|Robert Stroud
|Karl Malden
|Harvey Shoemaker
|Thelma Ritter
|Elizabeth Stroud
|Neville Brand
|Bull Ransom
|Betty Field
|Stella Johnson
|Telly Savalas
|Feto Gomez
