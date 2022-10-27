1962

Birdman of Alcatraz

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

July 2nd, 1962

Studio

Norma Productions

After killing a prison guard, convict Robert Stroud faces life imprisonment in solitary confinement. Driven nearly mad by loneliness and despair, Stroud's life gains new meaning when he happens upon a helpless baby sparrow in the exercise yard and nurses it back to health. Despite having only a third grade education, Stroud goes on to become a renowned ornithologist and achieves a greater sense of freedom and purpose behind bars than most people find in the outside world.

Cast

Burt LancasterRobert Stroud
Karl MaldenHarvey Shoemaker
Thelma RitterElizabeth Stroud
Neville BrandBull Ransom
Betty FieldStella Johnson
Telly SavalasFeto Gomez

