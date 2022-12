Not Available

Colin Macleod was a modern-day land raider who gave a voice to the people of Pollok in the 90s. The M77 was being driven through their park, cutting the local community off from their only green space. Instead of Greta Thunberg or Extinction Rebellion, they had Colin Macleod. He started by staying up a tree for nine days to grab press attention. This grew into a full-blown protest camp and the Pollok Free State was born.