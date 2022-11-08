Not Available

"The film [Birds at Sunrise] was originally photographed in 1972. Birds from my window were filmed during the winter, through to the spring, with the early morning light. I became caught up in their frozen world and their ability to survive the bitter cold. I welcomed their chirps and their songs which offered life and hope for spring. In 1984 I was part of a cultural exchange between Canada and Israel. During my visit my unfinished movie came to mind. A connection was established in my mind -- so that the suffering of the birds became, in a sense, symbolic of the Jews and their survival through suffering. [...]" -- Joyce Wieland