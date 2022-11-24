Not Available

A two-channel epic: Birds in Paradise is a hybrid of 3D animated queer utopian dystopias and live-action cyber drag. Evoking an array of creative influences including Fluxus, Surrealist filmmakers, choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, voguing, Hieronymous Bosch, the video game Final Fantasy, and Daft Punk. Featuring a soundtrack with his mother Patricia’s a capella recordings remixed into syrupy thick dance beats, Satterwhite’s video brims with pleasurable contradictions and brutal indictments of our age of ever-impending apocalypse.