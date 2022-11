Not Available

Tinja has always been taught to be the good girl, always to be perfect. While trying to please her demanding Mother, Tinja hatches a bird-like creature out of an egg to carry out all her hidden and worst impulses. She names the horrifying monster Alli. Alli only eats Tinja’s vomit, and after each feeding “she” gradually transforms into Tinja’s doppelganger. When Tinja is driven to abandon Alli, everyone is in danger.