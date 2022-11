Not Available

Along with rapid industrialization and growth of capitalism in Turkey during 1950s and 1960s, another fact emerged: that was migration from small towns to big cities, particularly to Istanbul. In this story, the family is composed of six people; parents, three sons and a daughter. After arriving at Istanbul with a dream of 'conquering' the city and possibility of reaching a high standard of living, they experience a tragical collapse which end with death of the daughter.