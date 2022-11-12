Birds over the City

Not Available

Andryusha and his fifth-grade comrades in a pile of scrap raw materials found poorly bound typewritten pages with the inscription "Attack." The guys enthusiastically read this collection of frontline stories. Their author Bukin, it turns out, lives nearby, in the next quarter. The man is middle-aged and sickly; however, he does not succumb to the blows of fate. He devotes all his strength to the preservation of forest wealth, and in his free time from these worries he continues to write stories, recalling certain episodes of a rich front-line life ...