Four people come together when they're touched by the Blessed Mother in this uplifting drama. Working on a documentary about the miracles of the Virgin Mary, filmmaker Ana (Jodi Santamaria) meets disillusioned seminarian Paul. Along with terminally ill Linda (Joyce Jimenez) and pregnant teen Marie (Bianca King), the two discover roses blooming at the feet of the statue of the Virgin of Manaoag -- reviving their spirits and renewing their faith.