Birth In Action chronicles the experience of one family's journey through a natural childbirth. This documentary takes an in-depth look at the natural birthing process, as well as the various stages of labor and birth from the moment the mother's water breaks to the glorious birth of the couple's son. Complete with insightful interviews from one of today's leading Midwives and the Doulas and Educators who helped make it possible. This documentary provides some of the most current information available today on 'low-tech' births without medical intervention