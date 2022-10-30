Not Available

The feature film ' The Birth Reborn' portrays the serious obstetric reality in the world, which is characterized by an alarming number of cesarean or deliveries with traumatic and unnecessary interventions, as opposed to what is known and recommended by science today. This situation has serious perinatal, psychological, social, anthropological and financial consequences. Through the reports of some of the leading experts in the area and the latest scientific discoveries, the film questions the current obstetric model, leads to a reflection on the new paradigm of the twenty-first century and the future of a civilization born without the so-called 'love hormones', released only under specific conditions of labor.