Not Available

These three films based on the writings of French obstetrician Dr. Frederick Leboyer explore alternatives to Western childbirthing methods. The title documentary focuses on creating a nurturing, positive birth experience. "Shantala: Loving Hands" examines the use of gentle massage in newborns in East Indian Ayurvedic medicine. "The Art of Breathing" explores the traditional chanting performed by some cultures as part of the birthing process.