Birthday Blues

Leon, not willing to admit he had forgotten the birthday of his wife, tells her he left her present at the office, and she insists he go get it. On the way, a sidewalk salesman sells him a fur coat which Leon learns later had been stolen from his neighbor's wife. He tries to sneak the coat back into the apartment but the husband catches him, and Leon is unable to explain why he is there. A lot of rain must fall in Leon's life, and it does, before everything is resolved... somewhat. He still doesn't have a present for Dorothy, a fact that does not go unnoticed by her.