Gustavo Dudamel conducts violinist Hilary Hahn and the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra in an acclaimed concert at the Vatican to celebrate Pope Benedict XVI's 80th birthday. Highlights include performances of Dvorak's "New World" Symphony and Mozart's Violin Concerto in G Major, plus words of appreciation from the pope himself. This lively presentation is a must-see for classical music enthusiasts and devotees of the pontiff alike.