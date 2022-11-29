Birthday Parents

Not Available

A new migrant family, one thing is more challenging than it looks; celebrating the birthday of their 9 year old daughter. They join forces with a local Norwegian family and try to make ends meet for a birthday party. Based on the research project "Parenting Cultures in Plural Norway" by Uni-Research Bergen University, the film explores challenges of being a parent in a multi-cultural society formed with migration. The film focuses on birthday parties as a performance of parenting.